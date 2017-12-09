Cricket

.

Kevin Pietersen reacts to Ben Duckett's England suspension

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Pietersen has reignited his long-standing feud with the ECB and Andrew Strauss by questioning their role in the latest controversy to hit English cricket.

KP was responding to the news that English batsman Ben Duckett has been axed from the latest Tour game following yet another late-night incident in a Perth bar.

Coming on top of the suspensions handed out to Ben Stokes and Alex Hales for their involvement in a drunken brawl in Bristol last September and then Jonny Bairstow's infamous 'headbutt' of Aussie batsman Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar upon England's arrival Down Under, this Ashes tour is fast becoming a nightmare for the ECB.

Having already lost both the opening tests and anxious to quell a growing public perception that a pervasive drinking culture exists in the English camp, this is the last thing that its cricket director and former captain Andrew Strauss wanted to deal with.

Pietersen infamously axed by Strauss from the English team after a public falling out in 2015 was quick to cast the spotlight on his old nemesis.

Pietersen reacted just like many England fans would have after waking up to the news of another alcohol-related scandal.

He posted: "What the hell is happening in English Cricket?!?! Strauss????? It’s becoming a f*****g embarrassment!

"If I was a sponsor of the ECB, I’d exercise my right to terminate! It’s a shocker what’s happening!"

Duckett, currently on tour with the English Lions and drafted into the senior squad for the upcoming game against a Cricket Australia XI, was socialising with other members of the senior team, whose Ashes curfew had just been lifted, when the latest incident occurred.

It is understood that no members of the public were involved but that will be of little comfort for Strauss, who must be in despair at not only the disintegration of the team on the field but also the unraveling of its image off the field.

One man who will have little sympathy for his plight is KP. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Australia cricket
Kevin Pietersen
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket

Trending Stories

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Former superstar reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

Former superstar reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

Alan Shearer spotted what Coutinho did vs Spartak - it could concern Liverpool

Alan Shearer spotted what Coutinho did vs Spartak - it could concern Liverpool

How Cristiano Ronaldo responded when a Real Madrid fan insulted him this week

How Cristiano Ronaldo responded when a Real Madrid fan insulted him this week

The real reason why Mourinho called Man City ‘divers’ - it’s so clever

The real reason why Mourinho called Man City ‘divers’ - it’s so clever

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again