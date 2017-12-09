Kevin Pietersen has reignited his long-standing feud with the ECB and Andrew Strauss by questioning their role in the latest controversy to hit English cricket.

KP was responding to the news that English batsman Ben Duckett has been axed from the latest Tour game following yet another late-night incident in a Perth bar.

Coming on top of the suspensions handed out to Ben Stokes and Alex Hales for their involvement in a drunken brawl in Bristol last September and then Jonny Bairstow's infamous 'headbutt' of Aussie batsman Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar upon England's arrival Down Under, this Ashes tour is fast becoming a nightmare for the ECB.

Having already lost both the opening tests and anxious to quell a growing public perception that a pervasive drinking culture exists in the English camp, this is the last thing that its cricket director and former captain Andrew Strauss wanted to deal with.

Pietersen infamously axed by Strauss from the English team after a public falling out in 2015 was quick to cast the spotlight on his old nemesis.

Pietersen reacted just like many England fans would have after waking up to the news of another alcohol-related scandal.

He posted: "What the hell is happening in English Cricket?!?! Strauss????? It’s becoming a f*****g embarrassment!

"If I was a sponsor of the ECB, I’d exercise my right to terminate! It’s a shocker what’s happening!"

Duckett, currently on tour with the English Lions and drafted into the senior squad for the upcoming game against a Cricket Australia XI, was socialising with other members of the senior team, whose Ashes curfew had just been lifted, when the latest incident occurred.

It is understood that no members of the public were involved but that will be of little comfort for Strauss, who must be in despair at not only the disintegration of the team on the field but also the unraveling of its image off the field.

One man who will have little sympathy for his plight is KP.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms