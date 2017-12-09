If there was any doubt over David de Gea, please refer to his performance against Arsenal last week.

The Spaniard staked a strong claim as the best goalkeeper in the world when he kept a relentless Arsene Wenger side at bay with a record equalling 14 saves at the Emirates. Only Vito Mannone and Tim Krul have ever been so busy in a Premier League fixture.

And while recognition at individual award ceremonies is yet to come, De Gea can no longer be ignored as a shot stopper rubbing shoulders with Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Buffon.

Furthermore, he'll certainly be needed over the weekend. Perhaps the biggest game of the season so far - the Manchester derby - awaits the Spaniard and he'll be staring down the barrel of the league's most ruthless attack.

Defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday was only the Citizen's first defeat of the campaign and they've amassed 46 goals in the league, 11 strikes higher than their similarly prolific neighbours.

Ahead of the heavyweight clash, De Gea joined Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry for the latest episode of 'Match Zone' that sees players weigh in on tactical analysis.

Unsurprisingly, the United 'keeper's appearance soon became something of a showreel for world class saves with the pair sinking their teeth into the Arsenal performance as well as cat-like reflexes against Stoke and Everton.

It was when his miraculous save against Liverpool was brought up, however, that Henry noticed something about De Gea's with which he was very impressed. Or, rather, what he didn't notice.

After seeing the 27-year-old deny Joel Matip in beautiful slow motion, he explained: "You know what I like? It's this, afterwards. You know.

"Because there's something I like about you - I used to argue with my goalkeeper all the time, especially Jens Lehmann. Sorry, Jens. You didn't have a go at your defenders, you didn't go and go like 'ahhhh...'

"You're there to save, you're the last hope but by [defenders] seeing that, you give positive energy."

Let's be honest here, we've all seen the classic reaction of goalkeepers after big saves - screaming at their defenders like they didn't even save it and the back four had bottled it.

With De Gea that's not the case, though, and he reacted by saying: "I don't like to be aggressive, or if there's a mistake by the defender, I don't like to shout at him or say something to him. I prefer to wait and save it for inside the dressing room."

Fair play, David. So United defenders are never completely off the chain but at least you have the rest of the half to prepare yourself for a De Gea earful.

