You’ve got to hand it to the Class of ’92 - they’ve done a really good job of making the most of their rise from Manchester United’s academy into club heroes.

The careers of the six former professionals - David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes - were documented in a 2013 film and last month they launched a new pair of adidas ’92’ trainers.

There are also plans to open a university, aimed at teaching students how to ‘enhance life skills as well as employability’. It’s called the University Academy 92 and will open in 2019.

So the six players have certainly done a fine job in their post-playing days. Their value has reached the point where Roy Keane feels the Class of ’92 ‘brand’ has started to overtake Man United’s own success in the late 90s and early 2000s.

“The Class of ’92 - all good players but their role at the club has been exaggerated,” Keane wrote in his 2014 autobiography, The Second Half.

“The Class of ’92 seems to have grown its own legs. It has become a brand. It’s as if they were a team away from a team and they are not shy of plugging in to it.”

There's a new documentary about the group

Yet Giggs and co. are not slowing down. A new documentary about the group, which follows their journey as owners of National League North side Salford City (Beckham isn’t involved - he’s isn’t an owner of the club) will air on Sky Sports this Sunday.

Sky have released a short trailer to tease fans, and it does look like a pretty good watch.

Jamie Carragher responds with brilliant tweet

But it’s easy to get the feeling that we’ve had more than enough of the Class of ’92 by now.

That’s a feeling felt by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who has just posted a hilarious tweet in response to the trailer.

“Good watch as you’d expect from these busy T***s! Milked this more than me with Istanbul!!,” Carragher tweeted.

To be fair to Carragher, he can be forgiven for not letting anyone forget about that famous comeback in the 2005 Champions League final.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms