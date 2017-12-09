Manchester United legend Gary Neville has shared his expert opinion on Sunday's mouth-watering Manchester derby.

The Red Devils host Manchester City, desperately needing a win to keep the pressure on the runaway league leaders.

Pep Guardiola's majestic side have an eight point lead at the top of the table, having taken 43 points from the first 45 on offer.

Jose Mourinho refused to tell reporters how United will set up on Sunday afternoon without key midfielder Paul Pogba, who was sent off in last week's 3-1 win at Arsenal.

“You all want to know how we are going to play,” Mourinho said. “Everyone connected with football professionally or as a fan is questioning: ‘Who is going to play? How are we going to try to play?’ I’m not going to tell.

“Even the players do not know who is going to play. We are working on principles of play. I want every player to be connected with it and ready for it."

Gary Neville reveals United's game plan for Sunday

Mourinho refused to give away the Reds game plan but a certain Sky Sports pundit explained exactly how he believes United will get at City.

“I think set pieces is critical in this game," Neville said on talkSPORT. "In City’s last three league games they have defended poorly from set pieces and I think the game could come down to something as simple as that.

“If City defend set pieces well the they have got a great chance of winning but if they don’t then I think they will have big problems.

“United will be aggressive. When a team is better at passing than you and has high levels of skill you have to make sure that you win your duels.

“The principles of the performance will be very simple. Aggressive in terms of making sure they are compact and aggressive in the defending. They’ll counter-attack well and they’ll want to score from set pieces and counter-attacks."

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera is expected to replace Pogba in the heart of midfield and his aggressive style of play could suit Mourinho's tactics on Sunday perfectly.

Meanwhile, they'll look to counter attack at Old Trafford through the electric pace of Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku.

