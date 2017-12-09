You can't really call yourself a football fan if you're missing Sunday's Manchester derby.

It's the biggest game of the season, there's no two ways about it. The Premier League title seems destined to finish the campaign in Manchester and this week's events will go a long way to deciding whether it's at United or City.

Pep Guardiola's men have been in unstoppable form so far in 2017-18, so it's credit to United that they've been able to keep within eight points reach.

The Red Devils made a huge statement of intent at the weekend with a thrilling 3-1 victory over Arsenal and City's midweek defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk proves they're far from invincible.

Under the lights of Old Trafford then, it looks set to be a monumental clash.

For all of the recent signs of hope for United, though, there's still a strong belief that their noisy neighbours will prove the strong favourites.

Some have even gone as far as suggesting that there's a power shift in Manchester, perhaps akin to the one mooted in north London.

Such a statement is arguably true in some respects, but surely you can't argue against United proving the bigger club of the two. Premier League placings completely aside and you have a club with a massive fan base and shirt sales through the roof.

Nevertheless, one journalist felt brave enough to put the question to a Manchester United legend and none other than Ryan Giggs at that. He wasn't having any of it.

The Welshman answered: "No. There are more academy players coming through at United than there are at City. United won two trophies last year, and City haven’t won any for a couple of years," per Sky Sports.

"They are obviously very good, and with the spending power that they have got, every year they get closer, but still United, with the record that they have got, to go with the top manager and the top players, are still on top, but the gap is closing.

"With that spending power, and the coach that they have got, they will be very difficult to stop them over the next couple of years, because they are playing unbelievable football.

"But until you win that trophy, you can’t start comparing them to Arsenal’s Invincibles or other teams who have won the Premier League."

Too right, Ryan. City could achieve anything they wanted too in the next five years but there's something a little special about United.

It's all about what happens on the pitch on Sunday, though - bring it on.

Who do you think will prevail on Super Sunday - City or United? Have your say in the comments section below.

