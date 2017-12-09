Former star reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

WWE stars usually endure long and winding roads in the business and that certainly applies to a wrestler currently on hiatus in Wade Barrett.

Barrett is one of the lucky ones who managed to ride the waves as he enjoyed over a decade in the business, which is more than even some of the best athletes get.

Things have got to click. It’s not just about the athlete, it’s about the story and the reaction it garners which needs to all come together like a jigsaw to give a character longevity.



From Stu Sanders, being part of The Empire, working under his real name, Wade Barrett, Bad News Barrett and King Barrett – he’s had a fair few different faces over the years with numerous companies.

But the biggest was easily the persona which saw him portrayed as Bad News Barrett from 2013 to 2015 in WWE. Like many things in WWE, it didn’t last forever.



The weirdest thing, though, is when it was seemingly working it was cut short. The Bad News Barrett gimmick was just about catching on with WWE fans before the company pulled the plug.



What was the reason for that abrupt decision by WWE? Well, the towering grappler turned actor from the UK recently spoke to The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast in association with Sportskeeda and revealed why WWE made the call.



“I was specifically told the reason I wasn’t allowed to say my catchphrase 'I'm afraid I've got some bad news' anymore because it was getting a positive response and they wanted me to be a heel,” Barrett explained on the The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast.



“I personally didn't agree with that philosophy. I felt 'Look, if they are going to cheer for me, they like this, let's go with it. I've never been a babyface before, let's go with it.'



“The decision was made above my pay grade that that wasn't going to be the case and then I was Bad News Barrett, a guy who didn’t cut promos and wasn't giving out bad news, so that kind of instigated the transition into a completely different character and the King run at that point, so for me personally, like I say, I didn't agree with it but it wasn't my decision to make ultimately.”



Having left WWE last year, what now for Stuart Alexander Barrett? Wresting projects in the UK and the movie business it seems.



"I'm excited to be doing different projects at the moment,” he added. “I spent 14 years or so in the professional wrestling world, 10 years with WWE, where my exclusive life was just wrestling, wrestling, wrestling, so after 10 years of that, I was pretty burned out and it's nice for me to be doing other things at this point. I've been doing some acting, I've got a couple of movies coming out in 2018. I've just done a TV hosting gig with Netflix.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms