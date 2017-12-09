With first XV England players dropping out seemingly by the day, and less than two months before the first Six Nations tie against Italy gets underway, Eddie Jones is facing some serious selection dilemmas.

The latest name to pick up an injury is the in-form Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni, who is likely to be more upset than most with this news after finally being to prove to Jones he can be a dependable name to lead England forward during his performances against Argentina and Samoa off the bench in the Autumn.

The 30-year-old powerhouse requires shoulder surgery and more pressingly will also have to spectate the Champions Cup clash against the dominant Toulon, as doctors have informed him he won't be scheduled to walk without protection until well into the New Year.

The Fiji-born former military soldier picked up the knock after hobbling off against Exeter Chiefs and has joined the likes of Manu Tuilagi, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, Elis Genge and Ben T'eo also on the sidelines right now.

However, it isn't all bad news for Jones as there are a few absentees who are on the cusp of returning to fitness ahead of England's quest to win three consecutive Six Nations titles.

One of the Australian's key figures since taking charge, Billy Vunipola, is set to return for his club Saracens in January, and so in turn hopefully should be available for England's February 4th opener vs Italy.

Knowing Rokoduguni's attitude and commitment, however, will stand him in good stead for the future, as his desperation to secure a starting berth in Eddie Jones' top squad will be of paramount importance as the World Cup gets ever closer.

Pending the success of his rehabilitation, Rokoduguni could potentially feature in England's second game against Wales on February 10.

