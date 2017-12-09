Ronda Rousey is getting closer and closer to finally coming to terms with the WWE.

It’s something that has been in the pipeline for months as the process continues to drag out. Wrestling fans have been eager to find out what the plans are for Rousey but with nothing officially finalised yet the delays continue.

But it’s not just WWE fans who have been waiting, it’s also the wrestlers who are becoming a little impatient.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has been training at the WWE Performance Centre in Florida this week, with an article from USA Today stating WWE and Rousey are ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement.

There are many different future scenarios for Rousey when the deal is concluded. The latest angle involved Rousey celebrating with Shayna Baszler and team-mates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir following Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament on WWE Network. Baszler has recently signed with WWE, with NXT her next destination.

It’s also been reported on previous occasions that Rousey could have a singles match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next year on Sunday April 8, 2018. Her possible opponents for that have been rumoured as either Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte Flair.

But other speculation had the WWE planning to have the Four Horsewomen face the Four Horsewomen of NXT at Survivor Series. That, however, didn’t transpire last month.

It doesn’t mean, however, that the feud is over, with Bayley of the Four Horsewomen of the WWE basically calling out Rousey this week during an interview with Edge & Christian on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness.

“I was hoping it was going to be a thing pretty soon. But they were all there at the (Mae Young) Classic and we were there minus Sasha, and we had our little face off outside on the dot com thing that we had, so I was hoping that would kind of lead to something,” Bayley explained.

“Maybe it still will. Ronda kind of just put it out there, they said ‘anytime, any place.’ I feel like it still could happen. They know where to find us, that’s all I got to say. They know where to find us, we’re here. So we’re just waiting on them. We got one of them, I guess, Shayna’s already in NXT so we just need Ronda to hurry it up.”

