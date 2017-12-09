Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy split from his former caddy JP Fitzgerald earlier in the year and Harry Diamond temporarily took the reigns whilst McIlroy looked for a permanent solution.

The Northern Irishmen's ranking has now stooped to tenth in the world but after deciding to keep the best man at his wedding now by his side on a full-time basis, he believes an upturn in form and fortune might only be around the corner.

Although currently recovering from a rib injury that will see him out of action until early 2018, the former world No.1 stated that he has received an overwhelming amount of offers for the unbelievable opportunity to caddy him, but in the end decided to go for someone who knows him better than most.

After a wholly successful eight-year stint with JP Fitzgerald by his side, McIlroy surprisingly announced his split from a man with whom, he has 22 pro career wins, including as previously mentioned, four majors, in addition to his numerous Ryder Cup appearances.

“Sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one," McIlroy said, as per The Express.

McIlroy's new tenure with Harry Diamond means the caddy is expected to leave behind his current managerial jobs at bars in Belfast and Bangor as the early 2018 schedule for McIlroy is already looking hectic.

Diamond, who was a promising golfer himself in his youth, will tour with McIlroy upon his return to action in January's Abu Dhabi Championship, before a plethora of other competitive showings ahead of the famed Masters tournament in April.

The 28-year-old would have thought long and hard about who the ideal pick would be to help him progress back up the world rankings and in Diamond, he has chosen someone who knows the game, but more importantly, knows how he operates and likes to work on a course, which could hopefully lead to a stellar 2018.

