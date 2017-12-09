Football

Carragher and Johnson.

What Steven Gerrard did after Jamie Carragher's awful performance v Everton in 2006

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Legends can be made on derby day and that thought will be going through the minds of Liverpool and Everton players as they prepare for tomorrow’s clash at Anfield.

Everton are slowly recovering from their wretched start to the season - they’ve won three matches in a row since Sam Allardyce’s appointment was announced - and will enter the derby with confidence.

As for Liverpool, they will simply hope for a repeat of last season’s home contest. Goals from Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi sealed a 3-1 win on April Fools’ Day.

Jurgen Klopp appears to have Everton’s number. The German boss has won all three of his encounters against the Toffees and, with Liverpool’s attack firing on all cylinders right now, he’ll be hopeful of extending his perfect record tomorrow.

But there was a time when the derby wasn’t quite so one-sided.

The two clubs played out a series of close games in the late 2000s and one of Everton’s finest wins over the Reds came in 2006, when they swept their opponents aside with a 3-0 win at Goodison Park.

It’s a game that Jamie Carragher will never, ever forget, for it left him completely demoralised.

The former centre-back was tortured by Andy Johnson, who scored a brace. Carragher would call it “the worst derby I ever played in” in 2016.

Everton's Andy Johnson puts the ball pas

Gerrard text Carragher three words afterwards

The 39-year-old continued to reflect on those wounds in his latest column for the Telegraph.

Carragher revealed that he was sent a three-word text message from Steven Gerrard, who could see how distraught the defender was after his performance.

“When I think of my derby experiences as Liverpool player, the negative feelings stay with me as vividly as the numerous victories,” Carragher said.

“There was one particular 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park in 2006, Andy Johnson scoring twice.

Everton v Liverpool

'I received a text message...'

“We had a European game a few days later so we had arranged to stay together as a squad, gathered in Beetham Plaza in Liverpool city centre.

“When we were all sitting there for dinner, all I could think about was my poor performance in the game. We had lost heavily and I felt like I was to blame.

“I did not want to speak to anyone. I could not concentrate on doing anything. I was in a daze. As we say in the game, ‘my head was gone’. I received a text message.

“‘Forget about it,’ it said. Steven Gerrard was sitting virtually opposite me, but could tell just by looking at me how I was thinking.

“I would have known had he felt the same way.

“Other players in the squad would be educated as to what the game meant, how it can affect you, but it was born and bred into us.”

Watch: Everton 3-0 Liverpool highlights

This is someone who grew up a diehard Everton fan. Don’t every say the Merseyside derby doesn’t matter.

Everton's Australian midfielder Tim Cahi

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Everton
Steven Gerrard
Premier League
Jamie Carragher
Football
Philippe Coutinho

Trending Stories

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Former superstar reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

Former superstar reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

Alan Shearer spotted what Coutinho did vs Spartak - it could concern Liverpool

Alan Shearer spotted what Coutinho did vs Spartak - it could concern Liverpool

How Cristiano Ronaldo responded when a Real Madrid fan insulted him this week

How Cristiano Ronaldo responded when a Real Madrid fan insulted him this week

The real reason why Mourinho called Man City ‘divers’ - it’s so clever

The real reason why Mourinho called Man City ‘divers’ - it’s so clever

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again