After all the distress and controversy surrounding the England cricket team towards the back end of 2017, you wouldn't be crazy for assuming every player would be trying to keep a low profile in Australia right now.

However, Ben Duckett has decided to go against that, and as a result, has been immediately suspended pending an investigation into his conduct on Thursday night in Perth.

It has been revealed that, during the second England-related altercation in a Perth bar within a matter of weeks, Duckett became involved in a heated exchange with a senior player and poured a drink over his head.

And according to the Daily Mail, the 'senior' player in question was actually England's leading wicket-taker James Anderson.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss, who is obviously angered by the latest problems with his England squad, has come out and addressed the situation head-on.

"It's trivial, but in the current climate not acceptable. Everyone has been warned about how even small things can be blown out of all proportion. I'm disappointed. With what we have had to go through already with these problems, it is not acceptable," Bayliss said.

Bayliss then continued to explain his frustration at some many off-field incidents dominating the headlines throughout the tour Down Under.

He added: "I'm here to coach the team and I end up spending most of the time trying to explain behaviour that the boys have been warned about."

This tragic new low for the national side comes as no great surprise, following the antics of Stokes, Bairstow and Bancroft in the past few months.

Unnecessary problems such as these, combined with the disappointing overall displays in the opening two Tests, have sunk the England team down to new lows, team director Andrew Strauss is being scrutinised more than ever before on how the ECB are combatting this issue.

