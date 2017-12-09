Football

Batshuayi.

What Michy Batshuayi was up to on the bench against West Ham

With Manchester United and Manchester City squaring off on Sunday, Chelsea were left in a rather interesting position.

Currently third in the table, the Blues could close the gap to either club with a win at West Ham in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

And, on the face of it, that wouldn’t have appeared the most daunting prospect to Antonio Conte as he prepared for the London derby.

West Ham have lost four of their previous five matches and occupy a spot in the bottom three.

Yet signs of an upturn in form were there in the 2-1 defeat to Man City last weekend, and David Moyes will have told his players to ignore recent results heading into the match.

The recently-appointed West Ham boss has a big job on his hands but if he can continue to get his team playing like they did in the first half at the London Stadium, the Hammers will have no problem avoiding the drop.

The hosts were by far the better team and led 1-0 thanks to Marko Arnautovic’s fine finish in the sixth minute.

Anyone awaiting a fierce response from Chelsea were to be let down. The reigning champions were abysmal in the opening 45 minutes.

There’s every chance we will see Michy Batshuayi at some point in the second half.

But by the looks of it, the Belgian doesn’t really fancy braving the cold conditions in London right now.

Batshuayi was spotted on the bench wearing a thick coat and woolly hat, clutching a hot water bottle to his face.

Cold, Michy?

Twitter reacts

You’d never see something like that 20 years ago, something that fans brought up on Twitter. Check out the best reaction below.

No doubt Roy Keane is out there somewhere, mystified by Batshuayi’s behaviour as he remembers the good old days.

