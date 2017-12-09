Legendary Liverpool defender Sami Hyppia has shared his thoughts on the current state of Liverpool FC, following their 7-0 victory over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday night.

Unbeaten since the 4-1 defeat at Spurs in October, Jurgen Klopp's side host Everton in a hotly-anticipated Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Everton haven't won in each of their last 18 visits to Anfield but Sam Allardyce has won each of his first two games since taking over at Goodison Park.

The Reds lie 4th in the Premier League and have conceded 19 goals in their opening 15 games - more than any other team in the top seven.

Questions have been raised about the quality of Liverpool's defence following Klopp's failure to capture Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk over the summer.

Glaring errors have been made by Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno this season - and it's not something that has surprised Liverpool fans.

What may surprise Reds supporters is the opinion of legendary Liverpool centre-half Sami Hyppia.

The Finnish defender spent 10 years at Anfield, winning two FA Cups, two League Cups, a UEFA Cup and a UEFA Champions League.

"At the moment, I think no department needs any improvement," Hyppia told Goal at Standard Chartered's LFC World event in Mumbai.

"We are winning games and scoring goals and even keeping clean-sheets so everything is fine at the moment. Every year you want to be stronger and move forward."

Hyppia doesn't believe Liverpool stand any chance of catching runaway league leaders Manchester City.

"This season winning the league will be very, very difficult because we are so much behind Manchester City and they seem to be getting their points every weekend. There are some teams in between as well who will come up the table if Manchester City drop points.

"The minimum target of course would be to end up in the Premier League top four and play in the Champions League next year or even winning the Champions League."

Liverpool progressed top of their Champions League group and will be in the draw for the last 16 on Monday.

