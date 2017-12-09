Football

.

Simon Mignolet wants Liverpool to ‘deliver total package’ against Everton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists Liverpool have to “deliver the total package” to maintain their winning run in the Merseyside derby.

Everton arrive on Sunday having failed to win at Anfield since 1999 and not won any of the last 13 Premier League matches at either ground since the 2-0 success in 2010.

The Toffees have been rejuvenated since Sam Allardyce was brought in as new manager last week with three back-to-back wins but Liverpool are currently on a different level.

Their 7-0 Champions League demolition of Spartak Moscow on Wednesday made it 32 goals in nine games in all competitions since the loss at Tottenham – their last defeat – with five Premier League wins and a draw during that time.

Liverpool’s front four of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are all in top form but Mignolet said they need to maintain that this weekend.

“We are in a good moment. We had a good result in the week but that was only about getting ourselves qualified,” he told Press Association Sport.

“We scored five goals away from home against Brighton and seven against Spartak (in the last week) but this weekend it will be a totally different game.

“We have to prove ourselves again to try to win the derby. We’ve always had good results at home against Everton but now the fact Sam Allardyce has just arrived means it will be a different fixture.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

“I think Sam will be set up to make it very difficult – he knows how important the derby will be – so it will be a different fixture from a couple of weeks ago.

“We have to deliver the total package again to make sure we score goals like we are at the moment but at the other end be solid at the back.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Simon Mignolet
Football

Trending Stories

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Former superstar reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

Former superstar reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

Chelsea fans made the exact same point about Bakayoko after seeing him v West Ham

Chelsea fans made the exact same point about Bakayoko after seeing him v West Ham

Ryan Giggs' brilliant answer when asked if Man City are a bigger club than Man Utd

Ryan Giggs' brilliant answer when asked if Man City are a bigger club than Man Utd

Nobody can understand this bizarre Pedro moment against West Ham

Nobody can understand this bizarre Pedro moment against West Ham

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again