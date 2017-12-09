Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists Liverpool have to “deliver the total package” to maintain their winning run in the Merseyside derby.

Everton arrive on Sunday having failed to win at Anfield since 1999 and not won any of the last 13 Premier League matches at either ground since the 2-0 success in 2010.

The Toffees have been rejuvenated since Sam Allardyce was brought in as new manager last week with three back-to-back wins but Liverpool are currently on a different level.

Their 7-0 Champions League demolition of Spartak Moscow on Wednesday made it 32 goals in nine games in all competitions since the loss at Tottenham – their last defeat – with five Premier League wins and a draw during that time.

Liverpool’s front four of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are all in top form but Mignolet said they need to maintain that this weekend.

“We are in a good moment. We had a good result in the week but that was only about getting ourselves qualified,” he told Press Association Sport.

“We scored five goals away from home against Brighton and seven against Spartak (in the last week) but this weekend it will be a totally different game.

“We have to prove ourselves again to try to win the derby. We’ve always had good results at home against Everton but now the fact Sam Allardyce has just arrived means it will be a different fixture.

“I think Sam will be set up to make it very difficult – he knows how important the derby will be – so it will be a different fixture from a couple of weeks ago.

“We have to deliver the total package again to make sure we score goals like we are at the moment but at the other end be solid at the back.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms