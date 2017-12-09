Football

What Chelsea fans were saying about Tiemoue Bakayoko during West Ham game

Chelsea were certainly playing a risky game when they decided to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko and sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United this summer.

It left supporters looking at Bakayoko as the man to atone for a rather questionable transfer move to a Premier League title rival and, so far, he's fallen short of expectations.

You'd be hard pressed to say that the Frenchman has flopped at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea fans are getting increasingly frustrated with their Monaco coup.

That was certainly the case upon the visit to West Ham where Bakayoko endured a nightmare first-half just days after costing the Blues a goal against Atletico Madrid.

West Ham started the game as the far better team with Bakayoko being overwhelmed in the midfield - partially culpable for the Hammers' splitting first goal.

Marko Arnautovic broke the deadlock after just seven minutes to impede Chelsea's chances of closing the gap to the Manchester sides.

Antonio Conte made the bizarre decision, for him at least, to make a half-time substitution to try and turn the game around with Pedro replacing Bakayoko.

That's got to hurt. 

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-CHELSEA

Nevertheless, the nature of his performance left Chelsea fans making the same point and it had nothing to do with Matic.

Blues supporters took to Twitter lamenting the fact Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is amid scintillating form at Crystal Palace, isn't even an option and unable to replace the faltering Bakayoko.

Take a look at the reaction: 

Harsh on Bakayoko? Perhaps but the point raised about Loftus-Cheek is certainly a valid one and there's even a case for the freshly sold Nathaniel Chalobah.

If Bakayoko doesn't settle into Premier League football by the New Year, then Conte surely has to weigh up a return for his English alternative.

Besides, Chelsea fans are running out patience.

Who would you rather have in your team - Bakayoko or Loftus-Cheek? Have your say in the comments section below. 

