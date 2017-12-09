Football

Pedro.

Pedro was involved in a bizarre incident against West Ham

With his side 1-0 down to West Ham at half-time, Antonio Conte decided to haul Tiemoue Bakayoko off.

The Frenchman has struggled to make an impact following his summer move from Monaco, earning a great deal of criticism from pundits and media alike.

Pedro was the man to replace Bakayoko, his attacking abilities clearly a better option for Chelsea given their predicament at the break.

They trailed after Marko Arnautovic finished off a neat move to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Conte, knowing full well that he can’t afford to slip up in his attempts to hunt the Manchester clubs down - especially against a team currently in the relegation zone - introduced Pedro, and Victor Moses and Willian both followed shortly afterwards.

Yet neither was able to help the Blues as they succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

Pedro moment left everyone confused

It says a lot that the biggest talking point about Pedro’s performance came from a bizarre throw-in.

Chelsea were awarded a throw-in in their own half, with 65 minutes gone.

Pedro found himself closest to the ball and so he decided to take it. Except, well, it didn’t go as planned.

p1c0tqfr8m1d8s16hfbck1dp49vd9.jpg

The ball slipped out of the Spaniard’s hands as he moved his arms forwards. Pablo Zabaleta, like everyone else, thought Pedro would be penalised for a foul throw and sprinted to get the ball.

But referee Anthony Taylor decided instead to allow Pedro to re-take the throw-in. Bizarre.

Now, Pedro certainly didn’t mean to fumble the throw-in. But, as everyone on Twitter has pointed out, it was a foul throw regardless.

The incident summed up Chelsea’s performance at the London Stadium. They were exceptionally sloppy, Alvaro Morata missing a great chance to equalise late on, and should probably start preparing to relinquish the Premier League trophy they claimed in May.

A win for Manchester City in tomorrow’s derby will see the gap between the reigning champions and Pep Guardiola’s side reach 14 points.

In other words, unassailable.

