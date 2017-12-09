Boxing

George Groves sent a classy tweet in response to Erik Skoglund's induced coma

Swedish boxer Erik Skoglund has been placed in medically induced coma to repair a bleed on his brain on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Swedish boxer last appeared in the ring three months ago in Liverpool where he was defeated by Callum Smith.

Last night Skoglund’s promotion team released statement which shed some light on what led to the boxers hospitalisation - according to his team, Skoglund started to feel ill during training and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

However, it transpired that the 26-year-old had suffered a bleed on his brain which required the boxer to be placed in a coma so it could be repaired.

"As previously reported, Erik Skoglund was taken to hospital yesterday having felt ill after a training session in his hometown of Nykoping,” the statement read, as per The Mirror.

“Erik was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery last night to repair a bleed on the brain. Doctors are pleased with the results and Erik remains in a serious yet stable condition.

"The next three to four days are critical for his recovery. During this time, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of Erik and his family.

“We will communicate further information when it becomes available."

Callum Smith v Erik Skoglund: Super Middleweight Quarter-Final - World Boxing Super Series

Skoglund’s injury will surely bring about another debate about the safety of boxers when they are in the ring whilst bringing back memories from the aftermath of the Chris Eubank Jr - Nick Blackwell fight in April 2016.

Like Skoglund, Blackwell suffered a serious head injury – but unlike the Swede, Blackwell suffered a bleed on the skull and not the brain.

In a show of solidarity with the Skoglund camp, British boxer George Groves tweeted his support for the Swedish boxer and said that his thoughts are with the 26-year-old's family.

“So sad and deeply concerning to hear the news @skoglund_erik has fallen ill and is in a medically induced coma. He is such a nice guy, thoughts are with his family and team.”

Callum Smith, who beat Skoglund in September," has also reacted to the worrying news by tweeting: "Thoughts and prayers are with @skoglund_erik and his family. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

