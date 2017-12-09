The Golden State Warriors capped off their six-game road trip with a win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to finish a perfect 6-0.

The absence of Stephen Curry was once again not an issue for the defending champions as they secured a narrow 102-98 victory to exact revenge over the Pistons, who had beaten them in Oakland earlier in the campaign.

They've become the 11th team in NBA history to go undefeated on such a trip and have completed a 6-0 road trip for the first time in franchise history.

Kevin Durant was again the star of the show for the Dubs as he poured in 36 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.

Whilst KD will deservedly receive the plaudits for his huge numbers, Draymond Green should also get recognition for his display despite struggling offensively.

In true Green fashion, he stuffed the stat sheet without dominating in the scoring department as he finished with two points, six rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and six blocks.

This stat line is unique as no other player has replicated it since 1963-64.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is proof that you don't need to score a ton of points to have a massive impact on a basketball game.

He was just 1-of-6 from the field and 0-of-5 from three-point range, so he decided to affect things in other areas by displaying his array of skills on the court.

The two-time All-Star is a Swiss Army Knife for the Warriors and they needed him to be to come away with a hard-fought win in Detroit.

Green showcased why he's the best defender in the league but also took on playmaking responsibilities in the absence of Curry, which shows why he's the most valuable member of the roster.

His 13 dimes were a season-high, while his six rejections matched a career-high.

Despite the undefeated stretch on the road, the injury to Curry soured things for the Oakland-based franchise but head coach Steve Kerr is delighted with how they've reacted in the two games without the two-time MVP.

"Just a great finish to just an amazing trip," Kerr said. "The last two games without Steph, obviously, tonight against a team that's given us some problems and beat us a few weeks ago -- so thrilled with the effort and now we get to go home and we're all very happy about that."

Golden State returns home to Oracle Arena to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.