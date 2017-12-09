Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Draymond Green.

Draymond Green records extremely rare stat line in win over the Pistons

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors capped off their six-game road trip with a win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to finish a perfect 6-0.

The absence of Stephen Curry was once again not an issue for the defending champions as they secured a narrow 102-98 victory to exact revenge over the Pistons, who had beaten them in Oakland earlier in the campaign.

They've become the 11th team in NBA history to go undefeated on such a trip and have completed a 6-0 road trip for the first time in franchise history.

Kevin Durant was again the star of the show for the Dubs as he poured in 36 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.

Whilst KD will deservedly receive the plaudits for his huge numbers, Draymond Green should also get recognition for his display despite struggling offensively.

In true Green fashion, he stuffed the stat sheet without dominating in the scoring department as he finished with two points, six rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and six blocks.

This stat line is unique as no other player has replicated it since 1963-64.

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is proof that you don't need to score a ton of points to have a massive impact on a basketball game.

He was just 1-of-6 from the field and 0-of-5 from three-point range, so he decided to affect things in other areas by displaying his array of skills on the court.

The two-time All-Star is a Swiss Army Knife for the Warriors and they needed him to be to come away with a hard-fought win in Detroit.

Green showcased why he's the best defender in the league but also took on playmaking responsibilities in the absence of Curry, which shows why he's the most valuable member of the roster.

His 13 dimes were a season-high, while his six rejections matched a career-high.

Despite the undefeated stretch on the road, the injury to Curry soured things for the Oakland-based franchise but head coach Steve Kerr is delighted with how they've reacted in the two games without the two-time MVP.

Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons

"Just a great finish to just an amazing trip," Kerr said. "The last two games without Steph, obviously, tonight against a team that's given us some problems and beat us a few weeks ago -- so thrilled with the effort and now we get to go home and we're all very happy about that."

Golden State returns home to Oracle Arena to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Topics:
NBA
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Draymond Green

Trending Stories

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Former superstar reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

Former superstar reveals why WWE pulled the plug on his gimmick

Chelsea fans made the exact same point about Bakayoko after seeing him v West Ham

Chelsea fans made the exact same point about Bakayoko after seeing him v West Ham

Ryan Giggs' brilliant answer when asked if Man City are a bigger club than Man Utd

Ryan Giggs' brilliant answer when asked if Man City are a bigger club than Man Utd

Nobody can understand this bizarre Pedro moment against West Ham

Nobody can understand this bizarre Pedro moment against West Ham

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again