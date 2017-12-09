Imagine having an injury for 33 years. Well, that’s what WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has had endure over decades of wrestling in the wrestling industry.

It’s safe to say Nash injured his right knee a long time ago but that hasn’t stopped him becoming a household name.

Currently signed to WWE under the legends program, Nash joined then-named WWF from WCW in 1993 and performed under the name ‘Diesel’.

He went on to win the WWF championship in 1995, before he lost the title and returned to WCW. Nash would go onto win the WCW World Champion belt for a second time in 1999.

Nash has since returned to WWE twice and enjoyed a long seven-year stint in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

But right now the 58-year-old is injured and out of action. It’s understood the after effects of an ACL tear he suffered way back in 1981 whilst playing basketball in Germany were still lingering. That ultimately led to the end of Nash’s basketball career but what a journey he’s been on since.

Now, though, it’s about recovering well from surgery for the WWE Hall of Famer. Nash went under surgery this week for a knee replacement and the results were positive, if not brutal.

Nash has shared a picture of his right knee and it’s certainly not worth looking at if you’re currently eating food. Simply put, it doesn’t look good.

But it’s actually in a stage of healing and Nash certainly seems positive about his situation. Short-term pain for long-term gain summed up what he shared on social media. Take a look at the post above.

It remains to be seen what’s next in store for Nash in regards to WWE but rest is certainly in order for the legendary wrestler.

