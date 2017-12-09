Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil appear no closer to ending their contract sagas at Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger has repeated that both players wouldn't be sold, despite entering the final 12 months of their current deals at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Barcelona, while Sanchez had offers from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, though those were rebuffed by Arsenal.

From January, the two players are free to speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract transfer, which would allow them to leave the Gunners for absolutely nothing.

It shows gross mismanagement from the board and staff to have allowed their two star men to even enter the last year of their contracts, and though they don't need the money in the television era, it is shocking business.

This isn't the first time Arsenal have been forced into a bad situation, after Robin van Persie won the golden boot in 2012, and then was left with just a year remaining on his deal.

The Dutchman was sold to Manchester United for £20m in August of that year, in order to recoup some funds for his services, though it was a vast amount lower than they could've requested.

However, according to the Telegraph, Arsenal appear to be beginning to learn their lesson.

They believe that Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck have both held provisional talks about extending their current deals, which are due to run out in 2019.

Ramsey has been in fine form following the October international break, contributing at least a goal or an assist in all but one game, with two and six in total in seven matches.

Welbeck on the other hand, has struggled with injury once again this season.

He's played only nine times, managing three goals, the last of which coming in a brace against Bournemouth in early September.

On his day though, as he has shown over his career for Manchester United and Arsenal, he has the class to fire a team towards the top of the table, and is well worth keeping for Wenger.

The Frenchman will be hoping that both elect to stay, to avoid the saga that has plagued the Gunners' season so far.

Petr Cech and Theo Walcott, on the other hand, have yet to hold any talks about a new deal, despite their contracts also running out in 2019.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms