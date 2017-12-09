Official online NBA destination in the UK

Manu Ginobili.

Twitter reacts to Manu Ginobili's dramatic game-winning three-pointer against the Celtics

At the age of 40, Manu Ginobili is still making a big impact for the San Antonio Spurs.

While many expected the veteran to finally call time on his illustrious career in the summer, he elected to stay on for another season.

Despite his age, the Spurs will keep him on their books and have a contract for him for as long as he wants to remain in the NBA.

He is a franchise legend and will go down as one of the greatest players to ever don the silver and black uniform.

But in a league dominated by young stars, Ginobili is still finding ways to be effective and he rolled back the years in style on Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

With the score tied at 102 in the closing stages, the Argentinian secured a huge offensive rebound for San Antonio with 27 seconds remaining and was not going to give the ball up to a teammate.

After getting a screen from LaMarcus Aldridge, he pulled up from the three-point line and drained a high-arching clutch three-pointer to put the Spurs up by three with just five seconds on the clock to send the fans inside the AT&T Center into raptures.

It turned out to be the game-winner as Kyrie Irving rimmed out a three of his own to tie the contest.

Manu displayed that he still has the clutch gene and can make game-winning plays for his team when they need it.

The four-time champion was the talk of social media after the game as he drew plaudits from across the NBA.

The two-time All-Star is one of the most popular players in the league and has been throughout his 15-year career.

Even though they lost the game, the Celtics were full of praise for the shooting guard.

"When we were at breakfast, we were saying he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer," Jaylen Brown said. "And he displayed that tonight. When his team needed two big shots, one [at the end of the first half] and one in the fourth, he knocked them down with confidence like he's done it before. And he has.

"He's been playing [professional] basketball probably as long as I've been alive."

Head coach Brad Stevens added: "I mean, the two plays Manu made at the end of the half and the end of the game were vintage Manu.

"I said before the game he's one of the best players at the end of quarters I've ever seen, and now I wish I wouldn't have said it."

Ginobili will certainly be missed when he eventually retires from the game but for the time being, we should continue to enjoy him and appreciate his talents as he's still got enough in the tank.

