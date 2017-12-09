So Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will compete for the 2018 Ballon d’Or both tied on five awards each.

Ronaldo levelled the scores on Thursday when his tremendous 2017 was celebrated at a ceremony in Paris.

Messi has made a better start to the 2017-18 season but it was impossible for voters to overlook what Ronaldo did in the latter stages of the previous campaign.

He fired Los Blancos to Champions League glory with a couple of hat-tricks in the knockout stages before scoring twice in the final.

And the Portuguese also helped Real Madrid land their first La Liga title since 2011-2012.

Next year figures to be a memorable one in the enthralling battle between Ronaldo and Messi, then. Both will be looking to make their mark at the World Cup in Russia.

CR7 scored twice in the first half against Sevilla

Ronaldo had to halt his celebrations in order to help Real in their bid to eat into Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are currently hosting Sevilla, and Ronaldo wasted little time in showing everyone just why he was voted the world’s best player with two goals in the first half.

Before he began to dismantle Sevilla’s defence, Ronaldo showed off his latest Ballon d’Or to the thousands packed inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

There's something interesting about Ronaldo scoring

Nacho opened the scoring early on and Ronaldo got in on the act when he tucked home in the 23rd minute.

He made it 3-0 from the penalty spot shortly afterwards.

Impressive stuff. And what’s interesting about the 32-year-old goals is that it continues his run of scoring in each Madrid game he’s played in immediately after winning the Ballon d’Or.

This stat was brought to our attention by ESPN’s Dermot Corrigan, who has pointed out that Ronaldo scored against Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Granada and now Sevilla immediately after claiming the 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 Ballon d’Ors.

Real cruised into a 5-0 lead at half-time, Toni Kroos and Achraf Hakimi also joining in the fun.

Ronaldo and co. are definitely sending a message to Barcelona right now.

The club’s meet in Madrid on December 23 in the first El Clasico since Real demolished Barca in the Spanish Super Cup.

It’s sure to be a cracker.

