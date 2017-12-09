The Boston Celtics suffered their fifth defeat of the season in dramatic fashion on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Veteran Manu Ginobili drained a game-winning three-pointer with just five seconds to go to give the home team a 105-102 win in a pulsating encounter at the AT&T Center.

Kyrie Irving had the chance to tie the game for Boston but his three-ball attempt agonizingly rimmed out at the buzzer.

Despite the defeat, the Celtics gave another good account of themselves against one of the league's top teams.

Whilst Ginobili made the biggest play of the night, the most impressive highlight may go to Jaylen Brown.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best players for the C's already this season and he enhanced his reputation as one of the most athletic young wings in the league with a stunning dunk against the Spurs.

Brown was quietly lurking in the corner when teammate Marcus Morris launched a three-pointer from the outside.

The sophomore, however, was the quickest player to react after the ball hit the back of the rim and bounced out as he powered home a thunderous putback dunk over Pau Gasol.

The monster throwdown was right in front of the Boston bench and it drew a boisterous reaction from the players on the sidelines.

It's not the first time the young small forward has showed his hops this year and he will surely be a contender to feature in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

As well as the incredible moment of athleticism, the California product also produced an efficient game to go with it as he finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists on 5-of-10 shooting.

He returned to the lineup after missing the previous encounter against the Dallas Mavericks due to an inflamed right eye and had to sport goggles on the court but his eyesight didn't affect him when he connected on the nasty slam.

The 2016 number three pick is averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his second year in the league and has been a big reason why the franchise has the league's best record at 22-5.

But even with a strong performance from Brown, the Celtics were unable to secure a win over the Spurs because of Ginobili's moment of magic.

The men from Beantown will look to bounce back from this defeat when they take on the Detroit Pistons on the road on Sunday looking to avenge a loss to Stan Van Gundy's team at TD Garden last week.