Jermain Defoe hasn’t exactly set the world alight since joining Bournemouth in the summer.

Prior to this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, the 35-year-old had scored just one league goal this season.

However, the England international rediscovered his goalscoring touch against the Eagles, netting two first-half goals, including a contender for goal of the season.

Defoe broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with a cool finish from 12 yards.

However, it was his second of the match on the stroke of half-time, which made it 2-2, which had everybody talking.

Lewis Cook lofted a hopeful ball up to Defoe, who brilliantly turned the ball past Julian Speroni with an exceptional half-volley.

Video: Defoe's goal of the season contender

Watch it here…

What an incredible goal.

“He’s got absolutely no right!” Chris Sutton said on BT Sport.

Paul Ince, meanwhile, compared Defoe’s strike to Marco van Basten’s legendary goal in the Euro 1988 final.

Chris Kamara's reaction was gold

Check out Chris Kamara's reaction while you're here...

Fans are calling it the goal of the season

Football fans on Twitter also went crazy when the ball hit the back of the net.

Many of them believe we might not see a better goal in the Premier League all season…

Is Defoe’s strike the best Premier League goal of the season so far? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

