Super Sunday certainly lives up to its name this week with the Merseyside derby and Manchester derby set to captivate supporters around the country.

The latter will bear a huge influence on the Premier League title race, while the former promises unrivalled passion and a seemingly inevitable deluge of bookings.

There are few derbies in world football quite like that between Everton and Liverpool.

Nevertheless, for all the fiery encounters and crunching tackles, the affair has been rather one-sided in recent years - just ask Jurgen Klopp.

In fact, the German hasn't lost a single Merseyside derby during his tenure and the Toffees haven't overcome their city rivals in the league since 2010.

That doesn't mean players and supporters take the fixture any less seriously, though, and that was certainly the case during the era of Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard.

Peter Crouch, who plied his trade at Anfield between 2005 and 2008, gave an insight into Merseyside derbies and the behaviour of the two Liverpool-born players in the squad, as part of his column in the Daily Mail.

The pair gave Crouch some brilliant advice before his first derby match with the English striker enduring some terrible form in his early days at Anfield.

In the build-up to that night in December 2005, however, Carragher and Gerrard told him: "If you do something here, you’ll always be remembered. This is the one."

Not only is that bang on the money but a brilliant way to gee up a struggling strike. It worked, after all.

Crouch opened the scoring in a treasured 3-1 win, rounding Nigel Martyn to find the net in front of the Gwladys Street Stand under a barrage of programme and X-rated comments.

That's not the only advice the Liverpool veterans would dish out, though.

In fact, Carragher had some rather pragmatic advice for his teammates whenever the derby rolled round and it might be the last thing you expect from such a passionate player.

The defender would say: "Don’t be the one who says something stupid before."

It's perhaps a product of Carragher's nerves before the big day with Crouch revealing: "I loved the build-up but Carra hated it, he was so nervous and fearful of losing.

"His message was always the same: don’t give them ammunition. We knew that if we said nothing, someone on their side would crack first. It’s partly why we had a brilliant record."

It's certainly surprising that Carragher would be so anxious before the big game but he had good reason and, by the looks of it, some cracking advice.

