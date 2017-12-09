Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth may just be first up on this evening’s Match of the Day.

It helps, of course, that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all in action on Sunday.

Yet even if the Premier League’s big boys all played today, there’s every chance Palace and Bournemouth would receive top billing on BBC’s show regardless.

The two clubs played out a highly entertaining match that featured an outrageous goal from Jermain Defoe, seven yellow cards and a late penalty miss.

Christian Benteke is the player who will draw plenty of ire from Palace supporters after his penalty in the third minute of injury time was saved by Asmir Begovic.

It was a very poor penalty. The Belgian went to Begovic’s right but the ball wasn’t close to the corner, allowing the ‘keeper to make a comfortable save at the death.

Why didn't Milivojevic take the penalty?

The result means Palace fall to bottom of the table following Swansea’s win at home to West Brom. If Roy Hodgson’s side are to escape relegation, they must do the simple things right - and that includes converting from 12 yards.

What is perhaps most confusing about Benteke taking the penalty is that not only is Luka Milivojevic Palace’s first-choice penalty taker, the Serbian had already scored a penalty earlier in the match.

Milivojevic had no problem beating Begovic in the first half, dispatching his penalty with ease after Wilfried Zaha was brought down inside the box.

So why didn’t Milivojevic take the second penalty? Hodgson has some explaining to do.

Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter

Gary Lineker summed up the thoughts of pretty much every Palace fan on Twitter, describing the situation as “bizarre”.

“Palace get an injury time penalty. Milivojevic, who scored comfortably from an earlier penalty, stands on the edge of the box with hands on hips watching Benteke take an appallingly bad spot kick. Bizarre,” the Match of the Day presenter wrote.

Benteke’s miss is made all the more heart-wrenching for Crystal Palace fans when you find out that the former Liverpool striker had scored just two of his previous four penalties for the club.

Milivojevic, on the other hand, hasn’t missed a spot-kick since his arrival at Selhurst Park in January.

The Guardian report that Benteke left the pitch to boos at full-time. Harsh, perhaps, but you can understand why.

