WWE

vince mcmahon.

Former TNA World Champion could be headed to the WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One former TNA World Champion could be headed to the WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards may be joining EC3 and Lashley as his contract expires in February 2018.

The belief right now is that WWE and ROH do have interest in signing him. WWE's interest is for the WWE NXT brand, according to The Observer.

During his time with TNA, he is two-time X Division Champion and a five-time World Tag Team Champion with Davey Richards.

Edwards has also wrestled for Ring of Honor (ROH), where he is a former World Champion, the inaugural Television Champion and a two-time World Tag Team Champion with his partner Davey Richards as "The American Wolves.”

He won ROH's Survival of the Fittest tournament in November 2010 which propelled him to win the World Championship.

Edwards recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard last year and talked about possibly signing with WWE. During the interview, Edwards explains why he and Davey Richards didn’t sign with WWE after a 2013 tryout:

“There is a right place and right time for everything, but the stars didn’t align at that time. It wasn’t the right time, and we found our fit at TNA. We had our tryout match with the Ascension, and it just wasn’t the right place or time. We were also in talks with TNA, and that happened to work out, which has been great.”

I set goals for myself. I wanted to be a part of Ring of Honor, which I was. Of course I wanted to be a mainstay, then I joined Sweet and Sour, and I felt like I had a direction in the company. I knew what our character was–we were the heels, but I still hadn’t hit my stride as a worker.

When Davey came in and we started tagging, then I knew what I was doing. I started to feel comfortable, and we’re still getting better. Once we started tagging, we had this instant chemistry.

We wouldn’t be able to do anything without the fans. Thank you to the Wolves Nation, thank you for all of your support. I hope you support every level of pro wrestling, and thank you whether you watch TNA or not. I would like people to watch–if you’re a fan of wrestling, watch every show you can. I hope the fans understand their importance.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Vince McMahon
Triple H
WWE
Triple H

Trending Stories

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shares brutal knee operation photo

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shares brutal knee operation photo

Watch: The moment Jermain Defoe made Twitter explode with goal of the season contender

Watch: The moment Jermain Defoe made Twitter explode with goal of the season contender

Chelsea fans made the exact same point about Bakayoko after seeing him v West Ham

Chelsea fans made the exact same point about Bakayoko after seeing him v West Ham

Not many fans will realise the interesting thing about Ronaldo’s goals v Sevilla

Not many fans will realise the interesting thing about Ronaldo’s goals v Sevilla

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again