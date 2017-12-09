One former TNA World Champion could be headed to the WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards may be joining EC3 and Lashley as his contract expires in February 2018.

The belief right now is that WWE and ROH do have interest in signing him. WWE's interest is for the WWE NXT brand, according to The Observer.

During his time with TNA, he is two-time X Division Champion and a five-time World Tag Team Champion with Davey Richards.

Edwards has also wrestled for Ring of Honor (ROH), where he is a former World Champion, the inaugural Television Champion and a two-time World Tag Team Champion with his partner Davey Richards as "The American Wolves.”

He won ROH's Survival of the Fittest tournament in November 2010 which propelled him to win the World Championship.

Edwards recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard last year and talked about possibly signing with WWE. During the interview, Edwards explains why he and Davey Richards didn’t sign with WWE after a 2013 tryout:

“There is a right place and right time for everything, but the stars didn’t align at that time. It wasn’t the right time, and we found our fit at TNA. We had our tryout match with the Ascension, and it just wasn’t the right place or time. We were also in talks with TNA, and that happened to work out, which has been great.”

I set goals for myself. I wanted to be a part of Ring of Honor, which I was. Of course I wanted to be a mainstay, then I joined Sweet and Sour, and I felt like I had a direction in the company. I knew what our character was–we were the heels, but I still hadn’t hit my stride as a worker.

When Davey came in and we started tagging, then I knew what I was doing. I started to feel comfortable, and we’re still getting better. Once we started tagging, we had this instant chemistry.

We wouldn’t be able to do anything without the fans. Thank you to the Wolves Nation, thank you for all of your support. I hope you support every level of pro wrestling, and thank you whether you watch TNA or not. I would like people to watch–if you’re a fan of wrestling, watch every show you can. I hope the fans understand their importance.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms