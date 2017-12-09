Jimmy Jacobs has finally talked about his departure from the WWE.

It’s been well documented that Jacobs is no longer employed by WWE. The infamous ‘Bullet Club invasion’ of Raw was cited as the possible ‘straw that broke the camel’s back.’

Jacobs departed the company two months ago, but it’s unknown if he was released or not. What was confirmed is that there was a lot of heat on him for posting an Instagram photo of himself with Bullet Club members during the “invasion” at the Raw TV event in Ontario, California.

Although WWE has yet to issue any statements regarding Jacobs’ status, it was noted that the sports entertainment company was much angrier with the ‘invasion’ and it possibly led to them sending a cease and desist order to the Young Bucks over their use of ‘Too Sweet’.

Several fans online have pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation as former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and WWE Champion AJ Styles have all appeared on the Being The Elite YouTube series in recent months.

Jacobs started his career in the professional wrestling business back in 1999. He is most known for his time in Ring of Honor (ROH) where he is a five-time World Tag Team Champion.

Jacobs made his first appearance for WWE in May 2005 when he won a match against Eddie Guerrero via disqualification on an episode of SmackDown. Later in the year, he unsuccessfully challenged Nunzio for the Cruiserweight Championship on Velocity.

Fast forward nine years later, Jacobs appeared on the December 15, 2014, episode of Raw as a member of Adam Rose's Exotic Express, and appeared in the same role again that same week on SmackDown. Moving along to March 2015, it was reported that Jacobs was joining WWE's creative team as a writer.

Jacobs appeared on Talk Is Jericho to open up about his departure. Here is what he had to say:

"With WWE being the mecca of life, suddenly I didn't seem to exist, and finding yourself, and being clean for the first time in a long time, which I am still, seven months ago. You find different parts of yourself. I found that I missed performing, and found that I wasn't okay with being in a suit and tie, and having my hair slicked back, and not having jewlery in, and not having makeup on," he said. "That is part of who I am, since I was a kid trying on my grandma's earrings.

This is part of me; I struggled with drug addiction and depression for so long. It's really weird because you don't hear this often, but when you are in that state, you can't trust that voice in your head. When you are depressed you just want to throw everything away. When you are on drugs you want to make this crazy leap, and then you think about you being high and saying that it's a choice because of it.

You spend a lot of time just with your head down and move forward and you can't really make decisions, and then suddenly here I am finding things out about myself and making decisions so, look, am I a mastermind where i created the hottest angle outside of WWE to get myself fired from WWE? No, I wasn't trying to get fired, but I wasn't trying to not get fired.

"There is zero bitter feelings," he continued. "I had a fun two and a half years there. I have zero bitterness of why they fired me. This past six weeks has been the time of my life. If Vince wanted to keep me around he would have kept me around. I don't even know how that got in front of him, but he had made the decision that I needed to go. I was cool with that because I felt that I needed to go."

