Roman Reigns was signed by WWE in 2010 and reported to their developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

He made his main roster debut in November 2012 alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of The Shield.

The group teamed together until June 2014, after which Reigns entered singles competition. Ever since the group split up, fans have turned on Reigns despite him being portrayed as a babyface.

He has had many accolades during his short time with the sports entertainment company. Reigns is a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with Rollins), the 2015 Royal Rumble winner and the 2014 Superstar of the Year.

Make no mistake about; Reigns is the guy in WWE.

Since 2014, WWE has attempted to establish Reigns as their next "face of the company.” Reigns had headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including the last three WrestleManias (31 lost to Seth Rollins, 32 beat Triple H and 33 when he defeated The Undertaker).

The former WWE Champion’s ascendancy as a world title-chasing/holding heroic underdog has been marked by critics' disapproval and overwhelmingly negative crowd reactions.

There has never been a babyface that has been pushed like Reigns that is disliked more by fans in the history of professional wrestling.

Historically, when a babyface is not getting over with the crowd, the promoter or booker would turn them heel. Reigns is truly a different case in that sense.

Reigns was recently a guest on the debut of Corey Graves’ new show on the WWE Network, entitled Straight To The Source. Here is what Reigns had to say about his position in the company:

“Every day of the week. This is the top of the mountain here point blank, period. I’m going to bust my ass and do my thing. And it was his yard. It’s mine now.”

“I’m the best performer, in-ring, in the world right now,” Reigns claimed. “You can go to my matches and my pay-per-views over the last three years and you can say I’m an idiot or you can be like, ‘man, he has a point.’ Do you know what I mean? I didn’t come here for any other reason.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms