Real Madrid went into this afternoon’s La Liga clash against Sevilla level on points with the Andalusian outfit.

However, Los Blancos outclassed their opponents at the Bernabeu, securing an emphatic 5-0 victory in front of their home supporters.

Remarkably, all five of their goals were scored in the first half. Nacho broke the deadlock in the third minute, Cristiano Ronaldo then scored twice, while Toni Kroos and Achraf Hakimi also found the back of the net as Zinedine Zidane’s men sealed the three points before the interval with a ruthless display of finishing.

Sevilla, however, were simply dreadful during the opening 45 minutes.

Eduardo Berizzo’s side had the opportunity to leapfrog fourth-placed Madrid in the league table but they blew it spectacularly.

What Guido Pizarro wore during Real Madrid match

Sevilla’s supporters must be furious with their team’s abject display, but they’ll be even more livid when they discover what midfielder Guido Pizarro was wearing during the match.

Gol TV had access to the Sevilla dressing room prior to the match and as they panned across they came to Pizarro’s shirt and shin pads.

As you can see, Pizarro was wearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s branded shin pads against the Portuguese superstar and his Real Madrid colleagues at the Bernabeu.

Madness!

Too much respect shown for Ronaldo

Surely this is showing Ronaldo too much respect?

Yes, Cristiano is a legend of the game, but you can’t afford to show him this level of respect when you’re about to go head-to-head with him.

No wonder the 32-year-old managed to double his La Liga goal tally this afternoon.

Ronaldo loves playing against Sevilla

In fact, Ronaldo loves playing against Sevilla.

Today was the eighth time Ronaldo has scored two or more goals in a game against Los Rojiblancos.

And in 18 appearances against them, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 27 goals.

Maybe show him slightly less respect next time, lads.

