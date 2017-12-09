The heavyweight division faces a massive year in 2018 and Deontay Wilder is poised to be a major player.

Wilder has held the WBC world title since 2015 and enters the new year on the back of a brutal first round defeat of Birmane Stiverne. Furthermore, he's made his desires to fight Anthony Joshua next year no secret.

However, it's becoming increasingly clear that Joshua and Wilder won't exchange blows until next summer at the very earliest.

Complications over the location, purse slip and role of Dillian Whyte have complicated matters with Joshua looking to face-off with WBO champion Joseph Parker first.

So, where does that leave Wilder? It seems a fight with Luis Ortiz could be the next endeavour for the American in the way of a title defence before turning to Joshua.

Wilder was due to fight 'King Kong' back in November but the Cuban tested positive for a banned substance. Only now has his explanation for the complication been resolved and he returned to the ring on Friday night.

It took just two rounds for Ortiz to make a mess of Daniel Martz but the real entertainment came when Wilder raided the ring afterwards.

Their full conversation has now emerged and it seems to end any hope of Joshua proving his next fight.

The American opening the fighting talk, asking: “When do you wanna fight me?”

Ortiz responded: “When are you ready?"

“Stay by the phone, baby. I’ve been wanting you. You messed this up. I blessed you with the opportunity and you messed it up. You know what? I'm going to bless you again," Wilder stated.

"Joshua doesn't want to fight you, he doesn't want to fight me. Let's make it happen," replied Ortiz.

Wilder then continued: "If you're ready and you say you're ready because I was ready for the first time. I understand the blood pressure fears and stuff like that but you know what? This is a new day for you.

"Thank God that he blessed you again and because he blessed you, I'm going to bless you again. I think that you're one of the best and I want to prove that I'm the best.

"So for some of the best, to prove they're the best - the best must fight each other. Stay by your phone Luis Ortiz, I'm coming for you."

Just in case there's any doubting, Ortiz made him swear on it...

