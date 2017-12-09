Paris Saint-Germain were without the suspended Neymar for their Ligue 1 clash against Lille this afternoon, but Unai Emery’s men still managed to secure a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes.

Angel Di Maria opened the scoring on the half-hour mark before Javier Pastore doubled PSG’s advantage early in the second half.

Anwar El Ghazi set up an interesting finale after pulling a goal back for the visitors in the 86th minute, but Kylian Mbappe made sure PSG returned to winning ways following back-to-back defeats against Strasbourg and Bayern Munich by netting a third goal for the hosts in injury time.

Lille had everyone inside the PSG penalty area for a corner - in the hope they could snatch a last-gasp point - including goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

However, Lille failed to capitalise and when Marquinhos headed the ball up the pitch, Mbappe found himself in a foot race against three Lille defenders. You can probably guess what happened next.

The France international turned on the afterburners and left the Lille trio for dead.

One of the three defenders tried to take Mbappe out with a cynical challenge which would have resulted in a straight red card, but the lightning-quick teenager managed to stay on his feet and rolled the ball into the empty net after turning on the afterburners.

Give that man 99 for pace on FIFA 19!

Mbappe's pace stuns football fans

Football fans on social media were left stunned by how fast Mbappe ran for his goal…

Mbappe dominating in France

Mbappe has now been involved in 34 goals in Ligue 1 since the start of the 2016-17 campaign (21 goals and 13 assists).

Per Opta, that’s at least 20 more goals than any other Under-20 player from Europe’s top five leagues in the same period.

Future Ballon d'Or winner?

Mbappe finished seventh in the voting for the Ballon d’Or earlier this week - ahead of N’Golo Kante, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane - but is considered one of the players capable of winning club football’s most prestigious individual accolade once the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era finally ends.

