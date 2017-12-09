The letter Man United are sending fans who turn up late to Old Trafford

Fans who plan on attending either the Merseyside or Manchester derby on Sunday have been warned about heavy snow.

With snowfall expected from 5am in the morning, the Met Office has upgraded its weather warning to amber.

The safety concerns are genuine and so supporters have been advised to arrive at Anfield or Old Trafford earlier than usual.

And many will.

Yet Man United seem desperate for their fans to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams earlier than they originally intend to - poor weather or not.

Man United are sending some fans a letter

One Man United fan on Twitter has shared a letter he received from Man United’s head of venue Dan Schofield which reveals that the club have been monitoring the arrival times of their supporters.

“Our records show that you have got into the stadium at, or after, kick-off for most Premier League matches so far this season,” Schofield’s letter says.

“Therefore, it would be great if you could arrive earlier, no later than 1 hour prior to kick-off.”

Securities measures have increased at Old Trafford this season and United are wary of how the new measures could impact queues at turnstiles.

“Please make sure you get to Old Trafford before 3.30pm this Sunday,” the letter continues.

Man United have reduced the cost of kiosk drinks, and will show the Merseyside derby on concourse TVs, in an attempt to get supporters into the stadium early.

One fan said it's like Big Brother

Yet the note still hasn’t gone down well with supporters, with one fan accusing the club of acting like Big Brother.

“It's like Big Brother,” the anonymous supporter told the Daily Mail. “We're watching you, and we want you to do as we say. I'll get there when I want to, thank you very much.”

It's not the only email Man Utd are sending fans

Rather oddly, fans who have frequently arrived early at the stadium also received emails.

“[A fan] got a letter thanking them for arriving early, as if it was congratulations for good behaviour,” the Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst noted.

Imagine finding out that your club are keeping tabs on what time you arrive at the stadium.

How very odd.

