Alan Shearer voiced further anger at Mike Ashley after Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Leicester City.

Shearer has been a loud critic of Ashley for years, and further anguish has seen the Newcastle legend call for the end of Ashley's tenure on what was supposed to be a special day for the club.

Newcastle were celebrating their 125th anniversary against Leicester, and things looked very promising after Joselu fired them into a 4th-minute lead.

The Foxes hit back through Riyad Mahrez to equalise, however, before Demarai Gray put them in front.

Dwight Gayle levelled things up, and the game looked to be heading for a draw before a late own-goal by Ayoze Perez handed Leicester a 3rd straight win.

But while Leicester are on the up, Newcastle are firmly heading in the wrong direction. The defeat marks seven games without a win - a run of results that has the Championship winners worrying that they may be seeing that division a lot sooner than expected.

Mike Ashley, as always, is the one taking the blame; Rafa Benitez made no secret of his desire to strengthen in the summer but found no money available.

Recent weeks has seen talk of new investment on the horizon, with Ashley reportedly set to sell the club. That, obviously, is seen as a light at the end of the tunnel for Newcastle fans - but Alan Shearer believes it can't come soon enough.

A quick sale bringing imminent investment would almost be too good to be true for Newcastle, but anticipation and frustrating will be riding high - what with less than a month before the transfer window opens.

That window currently looks like the last hope for Newcastle and Benitez as they continue to slide towards the relegation zone at an alarming rate.

No sale, and therefore no investment, would condemn the club to a squad that simply doesn't look capable of competing in the division at the moment.

The dark times for Newcastle are continuing, but there is that light - they just need to hope they can reach it in time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms