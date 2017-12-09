It’s no secret that Alvaro Morata wasn’t Antonio Conte’s first choice when it came to finding a new striker in the summer.

Conte, according to multiple reports from reliable sources at the time, wanted Romelu Lukaku. However, the Belgian opted for a move to Old Trafford over Stamford Bridge and so the Italian coach made a move for Morata.

Conte was, however, a big fan of Morata’s, having worked with the Spanish centre-forward at Juventus.

Morata had scored 20 goals for Real Madrid last season - a better tally than Karim Benzema - and so Chelsea, with Conte having decided to offload Diego Costa, splashed out a club-record £60 million to bring the Spain international to west London.

Overall, Morata has performed reasonably well for the Blues, scoring 10 goals in his first 22 appearances for the club.

However, he spurned a couple of glorious chances to add to his tally on Saturday afternoon as Chelsea slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat away to struggling West Ham.

Conte: Chelsea are out of the title race

After the match, Conte conceded that his team are already out of the Premier League title race.

The Blues remain 11 points behind league-leaders Manchester City, who can extend their lead at the top of the table when they face Manchester United on Sunday.

"If you want to stay in the race you need continuity in results,” Conte told BBC Sport after the match. “This is not our case. If you lose four games in 16 you're not in the race."

Chelsea fans are all tweeting the same thing about Morata

Chelsea supporters, meanwhile, have all been tweeting the same thing following Morata’s unconvincing performance at the London Stadium.

Many of them, it seems, believe they’d be better off now if Costa was still their main striker...

Costa has already re-signed for Atletico

The Brazil-born Spain international was ditched by Conte in the summer, even though he helped the Blues win the Premier League title last season.

The pair fell out at the start of 2017 and their relationship never truly recovered.

Costa is still a Chelsea player but will re-join Atletico Madrid when the transfer window re-opens on January 1.

Would Chelsea be higher in the Premier League table if they still had Diego Costa instead of Alvaro Morata? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

