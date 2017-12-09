WWE fans were in for a treat over the weekend.

Triple H defeated Jinder Mahal at WWE’s live event in India on Saturday. After their 30-minute match, Triple H and Jinder shook hands in the middle of the ring.

This eventually led to Triple H, Jinder & the Singh Brothers dancing together. You can see it here.

Mahal has been with the WWE since 2010 when he signed a developmental deal with them and was sent to their Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) territory.

In April of 2011 Mahal made his main roster debut and would eventually find himself as a member of the Three Man Band (3MB) trio alongside Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater. In 2014, however, his run with the WWE came to an end when he was released from his deal.

He would return to the independent circuit for two years, where he would reinvent himself creatively and physically, before being brought back to WWE around the time of the Superstar Shake-Up. After some time on RAW upon his return, the shake-up moved him over to Tuesday nights on SmackDown Live.

Mahal would win a Six-Pack Challenge match that earned him the status as No. 1-contender for the WWE Championship, which was then-held by Randy Orton who defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 for the strap.

However, he would lose the title to AJ Styles last month on an episode of WWE SmackDown Live on the USA Network.

“The Game” has been a member of the WWE since 1995, and he has risen through the ranks of the sports entertainment company to be where he is today as executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, a senior producer for NXT, and one of the best superstars in the business.

Throughout his 20-plus years with, The Game has had some incredible matches against some world class opponents, including John Cena, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Sting and Seth Rollins.

Back in 1997, he co-founded the influential D-Generation X stable with Michaels. This group became a major element of the Attitude Era. Following his first WWE Title reign, he began a storyline marriage with Stephanie McMahon in 1999 that jumped started his reign on top.

Triple H won a total of 14 world championships and led stables The McMahon-Helmsley Faction, Evolution, and The Authority. After legitimately marrying McMahon in 2003, he became a member of the McMahon family.

Since 2011, Triple H has curtailed his in-ring appearances as he has taken on a greater behind-the-scenes role within WWE. During his professional wrestling career, he has held a total of 25 championships including nine reigns as WWF/WWE Champion and five as WWE's World Heavyweight Champion.

Also, he is the winner of the 1997 King of the Ring tournament and the 2002 and 2016 Royal Rumbles. He has headlined WrestleMania, WWE's flagship pay-per-view, a record seven times, tied with Hulk Hogan.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms