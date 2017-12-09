Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is in a different position, and she’s not enjoying the idea of not having the 115-belt around her waist.

She was finished by Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. The finish of the bout saw Jedrzejczyk being swarmed by a barrage of strikes at 3:03 of the first round. As a result of this loss, she lost her title.

Jedrzejczyk believes she is deserving of a rematch with the newly crowned champion due to her accomplishments in the sport. She also pointed out that UFC President Dana White hugged her and offered some words of encouragement after the fight.

Jędrzejczyk said in a Polish interview with Przemysław Osiak of Przeglad Sportowy that she had to cut about 16 pounds in 14 hours.

The former champion confirmed that she has since parted ways with her nutrition team, Perfecting Athletes, due to the weight-cutting errors it supposedly made.

“It was an accident what happened,” Jedrzejczyk said (translation via MMAFighting.com). “I know that I should have won the match, and I know that I could have won the match. ... The people that I was working with led me to a critical state.



“The mistakes that they made were unforgivable,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I can’t work with those kinds of people.”

Jedrzejczyk revealed she had planned to move up to the women’s flyweight division with a win over Namajunas. But now, she wants her title back.

“I told my doctor I need to do whatever to weigh 115,” she said. “I don't care if I have to be in a tub with whatever temperature. It gets harder and harder as you get older to cut weight.”

Although she lost the fight, the former UFC champion is still oozing with confidence. In her mind, she is still the rightful champion.

Going into this fight, Jedrzejczyk was attempting to tie former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s UFC record six consecutive title defenses for a female champion.

By looking back at the early betting odds, Jedrzejczyk entered UFC 217 as a sizable 6-1 betting favorite.

