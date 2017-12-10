James DeGale was expected to secure a comfortable victory over Caleb Truax at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday night.

However, the 31-year-old suffered a shock defeat and lost his IBF super-middleweight title in the process.

Truax, 34, sealed a deserved victory on points. Even promoter Frank Warren admitted after the fight that the American was a worthy winner.

DeGale, who was as short as 1-100 with some bookmakers as he returned to the ring for the first time since January, was understandably distraught after the fight.

He told BT Sport that he feels he may have rushed himself too quickly and perhaps should have waited until 2018 before making his comeback.

You have to feel for the guy. He seemed absolutely crestfallen.

George Groves rubs salt in DeGale's wounds

Truax took the title 114-114 115-112 116-112 on the cards and after the result was announced, George Groves rubbed salt into DeGale’s wounds on Twitter.

“Call it a day mate, you ain't got it no more,” Groves, who has had a career-long rivalry with his fellow Brit, tweeted.

Eubank Jr's tweet was even harsher

Chris Eubank Jr, meanwhile, had some even harsher words for DeGale.

“After all the trash talk & disrespectful comments @jamesdegale1 you go & put on a display like that!! All I can say is WOW!!! You have properly let down British Boxing #Shameful”

Ouch.

Fury and Bellew react to DeGale's defeat

However, both Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew had more sympathy for DeGale.

“@jamesdegale1 looked over trained & under water!” Fury tweeted, “I know how it feels not a good feeling,chin up James get him in rematch.👍🏻🙏🏻”

We’re not sure how much better that’ll make DeGale feel, but at least his fellow professionals can sympathise.

Bellew was left hugely disappointed by the result.

Midway through the bout, he tweeted: “James Degale has huge balls! He always has! The problem is facial damage I believe.. it could be the nose or the jaw! Showed unbelievable fitness to be able to take that punishment and come back with his own here! COMMON CHUNK!”

However, when it was announced that Truax was the winner, Bellew expressed his bitter disappointment.

The Liverpudlian tweeted: “Gutted 😔 just gutted 😔“

Is this the end for James DeGale? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

