Ben Stokes has suffered more batting woe as he was run out after just one ball on his latest appearance for Canterbury.

A mix-up in communication led to the 26-year-old all-rounder walking back to the pavilion after his one-ball duck in the Ford Trophy match against Northern Districts.

Michael Pollard had hit the ball to mid-on but Stokes looked indecisive and by the time he reached the crease, Brett Randell’s throw had already hit the stumps.

Stokes had little respite with the ball too, taking just one wicket from 10 overs. He caught all-rounder Anton Devcich off his own bowling, his first wicket in three appearances for Canterbury.

Next in to bat after Stokes was Todd Astle, who was dismissed for 11, leaving Cam Fletcher and Pollard to chase Northern Districts’ 274 runs.

Pollard went on to score a century, hitting three sixes and finding the boundary seven times, but was out for 119.

Northern Districts restricted Canterbury to 231 to win by 43 runs at the Hagley Oval.

Stokes was dropped from England’s Ashes Test tour after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol on September 25.

The Crown Prosecution Service is assessing evidence from Avon and Somerset Police in order for a decision to be made on whether he should face charges over the alleged incident.

Stokes has been included in England's squad for the ODI series against Australia next year and Trevor Bayliss is expecting a lot of scrutiny should the all-rounder be cleared to feature.

"Whenever he comes back it's going to be a bit of a circus for sure," the England coach said.

"Whether it's any more of a circus than it's already been, it's hard to say. If it happens, let's just get on with it and take it on the chin."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms