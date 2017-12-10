Boxing

Frank Warren.

Boxing fans love what Frank Warren said after James DeGale lost to Caleb Truax

Published

James DeGale went into Saturday night’s fight against Caleb Truax as the huge favourite - but suffered a humiliating defeat against the unfancied American at the Copper Box Arena.

The 31-year-old was beaten on points and, in the process, lost his IBF super-middleweight title.

DeGale, who was 1-100 to win the fight with some bookmakers, was visibly upset after the result was announced and told BT Sport that he’ll return to the drawing board after suffering such a huge disappointment.

"I honestly did [think I'd won]” he said, per BBC Sport. “I’ve got to go back to the drawing board, there's something missing in the ring. My nose is blocked again, I've got to sort it out.

“The shoulder, I had serious reconstruction. There's no pain but I'll have to go back, have a look and see. I'm going to speak to [advisor] Al Haymon later, maybe I can get a rematch."

However, DeGale admitted after the bout that he did not have a rematch clause inserted in the contract.

Boxing at Copper Box Arena

What Frank Warren said after DeGale's defeat

Unlike DeGale, promoter Frank Warren felt that Truax deserved to win the fight.

Warren didn’t look for excuses for DeGale in his post-fight interview; in fact, he was brutally honest.

Watch Warren’s interview here…

Boxing fans react to Warren's honest interview

Boxing fans loved to hearing such honesty from a promoter. They're not used to it.

Judging by the reaction on Twitter, it seems Warren may have earned himself a few new fans…

