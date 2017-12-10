Football

Roy Hodgson congratulates Jermain Defoe for his brace - his response is priceless

Jermain Defoe had a few words for Roy Hodgson after scoring twice against the former England manager's side.

Defoe's first-half double earned Bournemouth a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in a dramatic game that saw Christian Benteke miss an injury-time penalty.

The Belgian would receive some strong words after the game from Hodgson, who revealed that Benteke had taken it upon himself to have the penalty - even when he wasn't the designated taker and Luka Milivojevic, the man who was, had already scored one.

Defoe, on the other hand, left the game with nothing but praise from all angles. His first goal gave Bournemouth the lead, and brought up his 200th career league goal, while his second was a stunning volley in first half-stoppage time to bring things to 2-2.

And while Benteke felt Hodgson's ire, the Palace manager did have some praise for Defoe.

Hodgson found Defoe in the tunnel after the game being interviewed by the BBC's Kris Temple, giving the 35-year-old a pat on the back and appreciating that Defoe was "Still scoring them!".

Defoe, however, still appears to hold a grudge - commenting that Hodgson's praise may have felt a little hollow.

"Still left me out of the World Cup though", Defoe said - referring to his heartbreak at the then-England manager omitting him from the 2014 squad.

Not that Defoe's heartbreak was a secret, with the former Toronto striker speaking out at his disappointment back when it happened.

"This was, without doubt, the lowest point of my career. I'm devastated," Defoe said at the time, per the Telegraph.

"I can't remember much of the conversation. As soon as he told me I was not in the squad I switched off. I was heartbroken.

"I got left out of the squad in 2006 by Sven-Goran Eriksson after travelling to the training camp and never wanted to feel that low again. This feels far worse than then."

Safe to say that feeling has stuck...

Topics:
Bournemouth
England Football
Football
Jermain Defoe
Crystal Palace

