Sebastian Vettel has been in a reflective mood recently.

It’s safe to say that Ferrari’s German driver has not had the best of 2017’s – especially in Baku back in June.

If there's one moment that will haunt the 30-year-old for years to come it will be the incident with Lewis Hamilton behind the safety car in Azerbaijan, where Vettel appeared to purposefully drive his car into the side of his title rival's.

At the time, the German had accused Hamilton of brake-testing him on the previous corner - something the Mercedes star was cleared of.

Speaking to ESPN from Paris, Vettel said he regretted his actions in Baku and in Japan and Singapore.

"The worst feeling I had was after Baku,” the 30-year-old said.

"Just because I lost the race with something unnecessary. I struggled with that.

"Then you would probably refer to other races such as Singapore and Japan.

“But I think Singapore [the collision with Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen], in my point of view, that's racing. I thought about it a lot on Sunday night and it wasn't easy to put behind me, but then what do you do?

"The same in Japan -- I don't know if it's the literal translation to English, but you can't hold onto something that is not in your hands.

“That's a good fit and sometimes things are not in your hands and you have to move forward. You struggle generally in life a lot more with things that you messed up rather than those that got messed up for you if you see what I mean."

The Ferrari man has struck a different tone than he did at the time of the incidents – where he was unrepentant at best.

Whatever his troubles over the season, Vettel still finished strongly in the last few races and if he didn’t have a major blip in results immediately after the mid-season break the drivers' championship would have surely been his.

As it turned out, Hamilton picked up title number four with a couple of races to spare – surpassing the tally of racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart for the most titles won by a British driver.

