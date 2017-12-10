Jurgen Klopp had some words for Daniel Sturridge ahead of the January transfer window.

Sturridge, whose injury problems have been heavily publicised in his time at Liverpool, has found himself way down the pecking order at the club.

The form of Liverpool's 'Fab Four' has been such that the man once seen as the successor to Luis Suarez is struggling for game time.

Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané have formed an attacking force at Liverpool that has drawn comparisons with the "SAS" of Sturridge and Suarez, and Klopp admits that he's fortunate to have such a selection of strikers - even if he doesn't like the nickname.

“I don’t like the name ‘Fab Four’, but it’s not important whether I like it or not," he said, "I am privileged to manage Liverpool and to get players with quality like this.

“If I was somewhere else, I would have no chance of bringing these players together. I can really imagine how other managers think when they see my line-up. Perhaps they say, ‘Lucky you’.

“That’s true, but it’s not like I celebrate every morning and go down on my knees and say, ‘Unbelievable’.”

But Klopp certainly hasn't forgotten about Sturridge, refusing to rule out any possibilities for the England forward.

“Physically, Daniel is in the best shape since I came," he said, "But, obviously, there are a few players around him who are not that bad as well!”

“I was really happy with his impact when he came on in the game at Brighton – a lot of strikers in his situation would have shot when he passed to Sadio. With the fantastic level the team plays, that’s how it should be. For all the training sessions, he’s always in and always spot-on.

“At the moment, there is absolutely nothing to say about the transfer window because tomorrow there could be one injury and Daniel could play the next five or six games.”

It's difficult to know how Sturridge will take the remarks. On the one hand, he knows he'll need regular football if he's to make the World Cup squad; on the other, Klopp makes a point to not rule out Sturridge getting into the side.

With the transfer window imminent, Daniel Sturridge has a huge career choice to make.

