Six fights, six wins in 2017, all knockouts - now that's a statement.

British professional boxer Daniel Dubois is certainly living up to expectations and proving why he is being labelled as ‘The Next Big Thing’ in the sport following another impressive win at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

Dubois registered his sixth victory of the year since he made his professional debut earlier in April. This time, it was veteran fighter Dorian Darch who became the latest scalp of the young heavyweight's career.

It took the 20-year-old just two rounds to maintain his 100 percent win - and knockout - record.

Darch was sent to the canvas on three separate occasions before referee Bob Williams wisely waved off the fight in favour of his counterpart.

The bout started with both boxers matching each other in punch-for-punch. But with ten seconds remaining of the opening round, ‘Dynamite’ Dubois' right hand sent the 33-year-old down on his knees, who was briefly saved by the bell to prevent the Londoner from inflicting more damage.

Surviving the initial onslaught, Darch returned from his corner to showcase his durability and fighting spirit, but Dubois wasn't going to let it drag on any longer than it needed to.

Within the first ten seconds of the round two, the heavy hitter landed yet another right-hand hook, resulting in blood pouring from the seasoned professional’s nose, marking the beginning of the end.

Darch recouped himself and stood up but within a blink of an eye, he hit the floor yet again and once more for good measure, before finally being put out of his misery - skip to 7:00 in the video below to see the final blows.

It seemed like the young Brit could go all night overpowering his opponent without breaking a sweat.

Impressive, to say the least, Dubois is yet to be taken into a third-round and surely the future of the heavyweight division.

Promoter Frank Warren was among those most impressed by his fighter and admitted Dubois would be more than happy to face some of the best in the world.

Warren said: “If you said to him tomorrow ‘you’re fighting Anthony Joshua’, he’d say ‘what time shall I be there?’.”

