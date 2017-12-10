WIZARDS (14-12) 112; CLIPPERS (9-15) 113

Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak with a dramatic late win. Lou Williams (35/2/8) was the star of the show as he exploded off the bench and hit the decisive go-ahead three-pointer with just 1.2 seconds left. Danilo Gallinari (25/3/2) also gave the team a huge spark in his return from injury.

Washington got big performances from Otto Porter Jr. (27/11/5), Bradley Beal (25/2/3) and Mike Scott (22/8/2) but it didn't prove to be enough as they were beaten in the final seconds.

HEAT (12-13) 101; NETS (10-15) 89

Goran Dragic (20/7/3) came out of his recent slump to help Miami get back to winning ways after two straight losses. Tyler Johnson (20/4/1) came up big off the bench and James Johnson (17/7/3) had a strong all-around game.

Brooklyn had six players in double figures but they still produced a low-scoring output in Mexico City. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (18/8/0) was the team's leading scorer on the night.

LAKERS (10-15) 110; HORNETS (9-16) 99

L.A. put on an impressive team performance as six players scored in double digits. Jordan Clarkson (22/5/6) had a team-high off the bench and fellow reserve Kyle Kuzma (12/14/2) posted a double-double. Brandon Ingram (18/6/1) continued his good recent run of scoring as the Lakers secured their second consecutive win on the road.

Kemba Walker (23/3/4) led Charlotte and Dwight Howard (21/12/0) dropped another double-double but it wasn't enough as Charlotte suffer back-to-back home defeats and the seventh in their last eight games.

MAGIC (11-17) 110; HAWKS (6-19) 117

Veteran Ersan Ilyasova (26/3/4) was red-hot for Atlanta as he shot a perfect 9-of-9 from the field and 5-of-5 from three-point range to lead them to a win. Kent Bazemore (19/6/7) closed the game out in style for the Hawks as he scored six points in the final 18 seconds and made some crucial defensive stops.

Nikola Vucevic (31/13/10) posted his first career triple-double and put in a terrific display but it, unfortunately, came in a losing effort. Jonathan Simmons (29/7/5) also had a career-high. Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier were both missing for Orlando.

76ERS (13-12) 98; CAVALIERS (19-8) 105

LeBron James (30/13/13) recorded the 58th triple-double of his career as he inspired the Cavs to bounce back from their loss to the Pacers the previous night. He scored or assisted on Cleveland's last 22 points. They also had huge production off the bench as Kyle Korver (13/0/2) dropped in four three-pointers.

Robert Covington (19/6/2) and J.J. Redick (19/1/2) were the leaders for Philadelphia as rookie Ben Simmons (14/6/10) posted a double-double but this was a third defeat on the bounce for the Sixers.

KNICKS (12-13) 102; BULLS (5-20) 104

Nikola Mirotic (19/3/0) produced a big performance in just his second game of the season as Chicago won back-to-back games. Kris Dunn (17/7/9) continues to get better with each game as he enjoyed another strong outing.

New York's struggles on the road persist as they're now 1-8 following this loss in the Windy City. Kristaps Porzingis (23/4/2) was their leading scorer as usual but he didn't have the best of shooting nights going 10-of-25 and 1-of-7 from downtown.

JAZZ (13-14) 100; BUCKS (15-10) 117

Giannis Antetokounmpo (37/13/7) was unstoppable once again as he put on a terrific display to lead Milwaukee to their third straight win. Khris Middleton (20/5/5) and Eric Bledsoe (20/4/1) also made huge contributions on the night.

Rudy Gobert (20/9/1) and Alec Burks (20/6/3) had team-highs for Utah but they have now suffered three defeats in a row after going on a six-game winning streak.

THUNDER (12-13) 102; GRIZZLIES (8-18) 101 OT

Russell Westbrook (20/11/14) had a horrible shooting night as he went 7-of-29 from the field and 1-of-12 from beyond the arc but he still managed to add another triple-double to his name and nailed the game-winning free-throws in overtime to seal the win. Starters Carmelo Anthony (21/9/0), Steven Adams (21/9/0) and Alex Abrines (20/4/0) also put up big numbers.

Tyreke Evans (29/13/5) posted a huge double-double as he continues his resurgent season in Memphis. Marc Gasol (22/6/6) also had a big game but they fell short at the end after a hard-fought encounter.

SPURS (19-8) 104; SUNS (9-19) 101

An extremely shorthanded San Antonio team secured a win on the road in Arizona behind big performances from LaMarcus Aldridge (20/9/2) and Patty Mills (20/2/2). They were without key starters such as Tony Parker, Danny Green and Pau Gasol, while Manu Ginobili was rested.

T.J. Warren (24/3/2) led Phoenix who put up a strong fight in the fourth quarter despite being without leading scorer Devin Booker but eventually lost the game down the stretch.

ROCKETS (20-4) 124; TRAIL BLAZERS (13-12) 117

James Harden (48/8/3) again showed why he is the leading candidate for the MVP award at the moment as he went off in Portland with another incredible offensive outburst. Chris Paul (26/3/7) also had a big night as Houston won its ninth in a row.

Damian Lillard (35/4/6) was also outstanding on the night as he dueled Harden for much of the game. C.J. McCollum (28/2/4) also played his part as two of the league's best backcourts went back and forth in a thrilling encounter but the Blazers squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.