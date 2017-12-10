Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on suspended French midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of the Manchester derby.

The Manchester United record signing was sent off in last week's 3-1 win at Arsenal for a dangerous challenge on Hector Bellerin.

Pogba has been the Reds standout performer this season following an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United host runaway league leaders Manchester City on Sunday afternoon - and Pogba will surely be a great miss.

“I’m very disappointed because I really want to help the team and wanted to be there for this derby,” Pogba said.

“We need points and we need to win. It's an important moment, an important game. The day is coming, Sunday is coming, so we will start getting ready for this. I think we are all playing football, to play those kind of games and unfortunately for me I won't play."

Mourinho is aware of the significance of Pogba's suspension and revealed what aspect of his game sets him apart from every other Man United midfielder.

What Pogba can do that his teammates cannot

"We have lost a very important player, one with an impact in the way we play and that is obvious," Mourinho said.

"This season, there was a Manchester United with Paul and there was a Manchester United without Paul. He impacts our style. For the next three matches we have to cope without Paul and try to win without him. It’s not pessimistic. It’s just a different way to play football.

"Do you think I have in my team a midfield player who can make the third goal at Arsenal? We don’t.

"They have other qualities. Fellaini can score an amazing header. Matic can shoot from outside the box.

"Herrera can do other good things, but a midfield player to do and create what Pogba did in the third goal against Arsenal, we don’t have."

Pogba highlighted his incredible strength and dribbling ability by easing past Laurent Koscielny before gifting Jesse Lingard an open goal to score his second.

Mourinho is expected to replace his talisman with Ander Herrera, who has started 10 of the 15 Premier League games on the bench.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms