It has been over two years since Tyson Fury set foot inside the ring but boxing fans are still desperate to see him replicate his brilliant performance to beat Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Since then, the former world heavyweight champion has battled various mental issues, charges doping-related matters and was ultimately suspended and stripped of his titles.

However, after months of uncertainty, Fury is optimistic of a sensational comeback as he is set appear for hearing with the anti-doping committee ready to hear his case.

The 29-year-old is hoping to regain his boxing licence, which will finally allow him to return.

Appearing on Soccer PM, ahead of the Liverpool v Everton derby on Sunday, Fury squared off against Tony Bellew in a verbal duel, trading insults and challenging him for a fight.

The Merseyside boxer accepted the possibility of a potential fight in the future, but Fury remains adamant he would knockout Bellew with ease.

Nevertheless, getting the two rivals to engage in some verbal jousting made for brilliant television. Scroll down to see the video.

Tony ‘The Bomber’ Bellew is scheduled to face David Haye in a rematch at the O2 Arena on May 5, but claimed he is more than ready for a showdown with Fury after his next summer’s fight engagement.

Bellew: “Get that hearing over and done and I will get past the Hayefaker once again like I did the last time, and then I'm good to meet you head-on big fella, no problem.

“I will hit that Desperate Dan chin so hard it won't get up like it did against Steve Cunningham.

“Everyone is running from you, everyone is scared of you, but I ain't son.

“I'll be going right at you. We both have a few obstacles to get over. I have to get rid of the other fella (Haye) and Tyson's got a few issues going on.

“When all is said and done I have a lot of respect for Tyson Fury, the man can ultimately fight very well.

“Everyone is going on about he fighting a really big heavyweight, he's not the biggest one-punch fighter but comes with a very different set of skills, very awkward, very classy for a big man, and I have to overcome that.

“As long as he doesn't come dressed as Batman then I'm in with a shout.”

Fury is never one to back down from a fight, however, and responded in typical 'Gypsy King' fashion.

“I'm a bad man, I'm a pretty hard character to beat in the ring, and my unorthodox approach comes as a bit of a shock to everybody. I'm anything but textbook," he replied.

“It's alright calling out someone my size but you've actually got to be big enough to get in there and fight somebody my size. Tony Bellew, what can I say about him?

“Tony is very vocal on wanting to fight me 'Stavros Flatley', me looking like a very fat man of course, but talking is one thing, signing contracts is another thing.

“I did say that if Tony Bellew signs a contract then it will be a ceiling job and that means an uppercut, and bang he hits the roof."

“They may call you the bomber, but unless you have an atomic bomb then 'The Furious One' will annihilate you.”

