In the past week, more and more reports have emerged about Ronda Rousey's future with WWE and it seems we're closer than ever towards seeing her wrestle inside a WWE squared circle.

Rousey has posted a video of her training in preparation for her expected WWE debut on her website, showing her training alongside WWE superstar Natalya. Reports have also stated that she is finalizing details of her move to WWE, meaning her signing with the company is imminent.

This is huge as it means it will allow for the long-rumored Four Horsewomen feud between WWE's Four Horsewomen of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks and MMA's Four Horsewomen of Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke to start, or whatever first WWE feud has in mind for Ronda.

Following the news that the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion is close to signing with the WWE, Banks was asked about a possible future involvement of Rousey and her Horsewomen.

She gave the typical WWE response, but her last comment about Rowdy is certainly interesting and one that would be up for debate.

The Boss said, according to Sportskeeda: “I think anything is possible here in the WWE. I’ve heard rumors of Ronda Rousey coming here and they just signed Shayna so I say, bring it. But, they’re not us and they’ll never be us and they’re not wrestlers so good luck booboos.

"Actually, I know Brazilian jiu-jitsu and I’m really strong, so I think I can knock out Ronda Rousey in a heartbeat. Boom.”

We've already seen Rousey appear on WWE programming several times over the years including at WrestleMania 31 alongside The Rock when they threw Triple H and Stephanie McMahon out of the ring which created quite the stir on social media, as she was still a major fighter in UFC at the time.

More recently, the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion was seen at ringside during the Mae Young Classic Finals back in September to support her friend and fellow MMA Four Horsewomen member Baszler, who finished second in the tournament overall.

Rowdy, alongside the other MMA Four Horsewomen, had a confrontation at ringside with WWE's Four Horsewomen Flair, Bayley, and Lynch. However, Banks wasn't involved as she was touring New Zealand and Australia at the time.

The most likely place for this Four Horsewomen match to take place would be WrestleMania 34 in 2018 in New Orleans. This could be the first time Rousey has a match in the WWE as well as the company looks to save her in-ring debut for a special occasion.

