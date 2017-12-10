Manchester United legend Gary Neville will be just as excited as every other football fan in Manchester on this snowy Sunday.

The Red Devils host arch rivals Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash, hoping to close the gap on Pep Guardiola's side.

City are currently eight point clear of United after a record breaking start to the season in which they've taken 43 points from a possible 45.

Man United last won a league title in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson - but haven't even challenged for a title since.

Neville, 42, won eight Premier League winners medals during his illustrious career under the great Scottish manager at Old Trafford.

The Reds have struggled since Ferguson's 2013 departure, firing David Moyes and Louis van Gaal before bringing in Jose Mourinho last summer.

The former Chelsea coach won the League Cup and the Europa League in his debut season in Manchester.

Gary Neville's tweet on derby day

The Sky Sports pundit, who will be joined by Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher in the studio, shared a very interesting statistic on the morning of derby day.

It's widely accepted that City have been the superior Manchester club in recent years - but their trophy haul suggests otherwise.

Urging City fans not to bite, Neville's tweet was getting lots of love from United supporters on social media.

Since 2011, Manchester City have won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

In that same period, United have won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and the Europa League.

“I think set pieces is critical in this game," Neville said on talkSPORT ahead of the derby. "In City’s last three league games they have defended poorly from set pieces and I think the game could come down to something as simple as that.

“If City defend set pieces well the they have got a great chance of winning but if they don’t then I think they will have big problems.

“United will be aggressive. When a team is better at passing than you and has high levels of skill you have to make sure that you win your duels.

“The principles of the performance will be very simple. Aggressive in terms of making sure they are compact and aggressive in the defending. They’ll counter-attack well and they’ll want to score from set pieces and counter-attacks."

