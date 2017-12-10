WWE recently hosted a house show in New Dehli, India, as part of the company's tour around parts of the Middle East, and the marquee match of that show was the clash between Triple H and Jinder Mahal.

The Game's matches during this recent WWE tour marked the first time he had competed inside the squared circle since his involvement as part of Team Raw against Team SmackDown at Survivor Series last month.

As for The Modern Day Maharaja, he is still appearing regularly since losing the WWE Championship to AJ Styles before Survivor Series last month, and he is scheduled to have his rematch for the title at Clash of Champions next weekend.

With this in mind, you would have thought WWE would go down the path of making Mahal look strong in preparation for his upcoming match against The Phenomenal One a week today by having him defeat Triple H. However, this wasn't the case.

Instead, The Game managed to defeat The Modern Day Maharaja at the New Dehli house show in India, but Triple H did show some appreciation towards Mahal after the match, by saying India is in good hands with The Modern Day Maharaja.

Mahal posted the following tweet about Triple H after the match, thanking him, as well as the WWE Universe for one of the greatest nights of his life.

While it might seem quite odd for a part-timer like Triple H to lose against a full-timer in Mahal who has recently received a main event push, Pro Wrestling Unlimited has released a report that helps explain the situation.

According to Pro Wrestling Unlimited, The Modern Day Maharaja's loss to The Game in India is a big indication that his main event push is coming to an end. This is a strong sign that Mahal won’t be regaining the WWE title from AJ Styles at WWE Clash of Champions next weekend.

According to reports from the live event in New Delhi, Mahal received an epic hero’s welcome, so while his run as a main eventer may be ending soon on SmackDown Live, he could be used as one of the main heels in WWE's mid-card picture, especially if someone like Bobby Roode ends up winning the United States Championship.

